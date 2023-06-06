Comparing GB Sciences (GBLX) & Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 347 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GB Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 181 1114 3045 25 2.67

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.88%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -740.58% -144.26% -18.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $114.35 million -$4.49 million 104.07

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GB Sciences peers beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

GB Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

