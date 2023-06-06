Compound (COMP) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $260.10 million and $13.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $33.99 or 0.00125274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00037633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00022583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,651,738 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

