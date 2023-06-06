Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £1,275,450 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Norris sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($28.83), for a total transaction of £1,275,450 ($1,585,591.75).

Computacenter Stock Down 0.9 %

Computacenter stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,294 ($28.52). The stock had a trading volume of 198,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. Computacenter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($22.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,644 ($32.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,151.85.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 4,276.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Computacenter

CCC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.43) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.57) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computacenter has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,674 ($33.24).

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

