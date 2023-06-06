Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 60,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 350,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

