Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,323. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.