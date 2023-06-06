Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

