Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,394 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Mondelez International Trading Down 1.8 %
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
