Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,376 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ACGL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. 490,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.