Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. 645,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

