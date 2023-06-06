Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

CVX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $155.40. 3,406,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,173. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

