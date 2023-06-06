Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.52 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,540. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

