Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 363,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

