Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $511,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 1,074,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,113. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

