Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 608,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,803. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

