Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,501. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.78 and a 200-day moving average of $339.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.