Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,249 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $51,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 1,500,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,125. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.