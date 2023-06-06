Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $77.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00037317 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

