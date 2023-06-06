Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.16

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.16 or 0.00038054 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $79.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

