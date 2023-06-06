Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 7th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.85. The stock had a trading volume of 632,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

