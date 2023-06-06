Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 1,886,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Couchbase by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,243 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

