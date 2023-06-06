Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $871,324.62 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $871,324.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,081,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 835,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Get Coursera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coursera

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.