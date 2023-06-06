Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.30, but opened at $93.95. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 269,740 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.