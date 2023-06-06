Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.46 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and $18.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007630 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

