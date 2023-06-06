Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $5,619,568.50 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,646 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 2,209,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

