Cresta Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,015 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

