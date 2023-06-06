Critical Review: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TDCX and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TDCX and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $676.64 million 1.94 $78.04 million $0.54 17.02 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TDCX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in May 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

