CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

CRWD opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -237.05 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

