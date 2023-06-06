Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.19% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 626,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CPTK remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,517. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

