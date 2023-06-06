CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.22. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Activity at CSP

Institutional Trading of CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,339 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 8,162 shares of company stock worth $95,722 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Read More

