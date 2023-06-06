Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading 7% Higher

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12. 145,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 726,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.