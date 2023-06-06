Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading 7% Higher

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12. 145,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 726,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 168.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 297,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

