Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 18,652 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23.

Datadog stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 4,747,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

