David P. Poroch Sells 10,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

