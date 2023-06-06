DeepOnion Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $638,264.49 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038242 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020464 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,816 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.