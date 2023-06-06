Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 billion-$21.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.18 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.25-$5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

