Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Deveron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVRNF opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Deveron has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

