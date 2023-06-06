Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Deveron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DVRNF opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Deveron has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.
About Deveron
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deveron (DVRNF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.