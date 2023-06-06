DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39. 833,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,535,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $1,704,098. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $4,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

