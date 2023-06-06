Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 212,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,522. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

