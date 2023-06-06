Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.79. 231,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,020,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 18.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

