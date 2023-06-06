Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $158.32 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.