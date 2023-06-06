Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $158.87, but opened at $154.92. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $178.00. Dollar General shares last traded at $158.48, with a volume of 2,475,786 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

