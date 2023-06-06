Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

D traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

