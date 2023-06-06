Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.18.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

