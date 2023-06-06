Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.28 Per Share

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
DOCS opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
