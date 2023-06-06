Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.28 Per Share

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCS opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dr. Martens Company Profile

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,440 ($6,762.80). Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Further Reading

