Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.45 million.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 118.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 60.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

