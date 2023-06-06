Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.