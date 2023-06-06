Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $74,960,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.46. 644,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $187.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

