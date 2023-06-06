Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $32.91 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

