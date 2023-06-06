Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $75.86 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 4.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.13% of MetLife worth $75,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,046,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,819. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

