Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.87. 2,260,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

